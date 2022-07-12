Love Island’s Adam Collard’s dating history - from Irish influencers to fellow Islanders
Adam Collard made Love Island history on Monday night when he became the first Islander to return to the villa for a second shot at romance.
The 26-year-old personal trainer previously appeared on the show during the fourth series back in 2018, which also featured winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, as well as memorable faces like Wes Nelson and Dr Alex George.
His time on Love Island four years ago came with a whole host of controversies after he was accused of gaslighting and emotionally abusing some of the female contestants.
In fact, his actions were so deplorable that Women’s Aid issued a statement warning women about “abusive relationships” after he was dumped from the island.
As the Newcastle boy prepares to “ruffle some feathers” in the villa for a second time on the ITV dating show, we’ve taken a look at his previous relationships and flings.
At the age of 22, Adam was the first bombshell of series 4 and caused chaos when he decided to couple up with Kendall Rae Knight on the second day, leaving Niall Aslam single.
A few days later, he recoupled with Rosie Williams, meaning Kendall was sent packing as Niall had quit the show a few days earlier.
But when bombshell Zara McDermott walked through the door less than two weeks later, Adam’s head was turned and he decided to get to know her, much to Rosie’s dismay.
Adam and Zara recoupled but, just before the boys and girls broke off for Casa Amor, Zara was dumped by public vote, leaving Adam single.
Adam entered Casa Amor and coupled up with Darylle Sargeant, but the pair were booted from the show by their fellow Islanders just two days later.
After the show, Adam and Zara rekindled their romance and later became boyfriend and girlfriend.
The pair were spotted at multiple events as a couple and even moved in together.
And things seemed to get serious when they got matching tattoos in tribute to each other, with Adam getting the letter 'Z' inked on his right wrist, while Zara had 'AC' tattooed on her pinky finger.
However, their romance came to an end after about eight months as they called it quits in February 2019, and Adam reportedly had his tattoo covered up shortly after the split.
Later that year, Adam went on to date Irish beauty influencer Sarah Godfrey, whose ex-boyfriend is none other than former Love Islander and fitness figure, Rob Lipsett.
They went public with their relationship in September 2019 after months of secretly dating but ended things in January 2020.
A few months later, Adam was linked to The Only Way is Essex star Demi Sims, who had just broken up with 2018 Islander Megan Barton-Hanson at the time, after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss after an event in London.
Fans will have to tune in to Love Island this week to see Adam wreaking havoc on the villa, as he seems to have already caused rifts between the couples after pulling each of the girls for a chat while the boys were away on a spa retreat.
A preview shown at the end of the episode teased that Adam and Jacques may go head-to-head over Paige as tensions rise in the villa once more.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.
