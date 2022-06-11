Love Island viewers raise eyebrows as Davide 'fakes' accent in bid to win over the ladies 

Sharing their opinion with Love Island's Reddit community, one viewer declared: 'I'm Italian and I think Davide's accent is fake'

Italian Love Islander Davide Sanclimenti has been suspected of faking his accent in bid to charm the ladies.

Viewers are convinced that the smooth-talking Roman born hunk who now lives in Manchester has been exaggerating his accent as he turns on the charm.

The 27-year-old is currently riding high in the villa after he was told on Monday night that he would choose a girl to couple up with and leave one of the other boys single.

Wasting no time in chatting up the girls, he told Tasha, Gemma and Paige how his last relationship ended in December.

He insisted that he is looking to settle down and find someone on the show, but some viewers watching at home were not convinced by his approach and that he is putting on his accent to win the girls over in the villa.

Fans took to social media to share their suspicions, with one tweeting: "Absolutely forcing this accent idc."

Another declared: "Davide is an industry plant you can’t tell me otherwise.. that accent is FAKE."

"Davide is putting on that Italian accent very thick," said one.

"I feel like Davide's accent is fake lol," added another.

Sharing their opinion with Love Island's Reddit community, one viewer declared: "I'm Italian and I think Davide's accent is fake."

They added: "Or to the very least most certainly forced. There you go.

"I’m basing this on a very large pool of fellow Italians who live in the UK like me. People with an accent that strong also tend to mess up with the grammar, which is not Davide’s case.

"Some of the things he mispronounces are also not a thing. I’m not saying he has no accent at all, but he was most likely asked to force it."

Another picked up on Davide's admission that his accent is his "sexiest trait" and claimed he's exaggerating it as a way of making himself more alluring.

A woman agreed and said that she plays up her own Irish accent when flirting.

Others joked that they can't wait for a big plot twist that reveals Davide as a regular Englishman from Slough.

There were also compliments for his fluency and some suggested it's hard to believe he can speak English so well while maintaining a strong accent.

Last night Davide recoupled with Ekin-Su after Luca stole Gemma from him.

Earlier in the episode, he and Luca had a heated chat in the kitchen as Davide accused him of lacking the decency to tell him he had feelings for Gemma, too.