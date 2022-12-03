Love Island star Zara McDermott recovers after suffering likely burst cyst on her ovary

‘They wanted to keep me in overnight but after all the pain relief I felt a lot better’

Love Island star Zara McDermott has told how she was rushed to hospital overnight after suffering “excruciating” pain in her abdomen.

The TV presenter shared a picture of her struggling in a hospital bed after experiencing a likely burst cyst on her ovary.

Her boyfriend, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, brought her to hospital - and Zara was full of praise for the medics who came to her assistance.

“Wow last night was so eventful!” she posted on Instagram. “Sam had to rush me to a&e because I had an excruciating pain in my abdomen…had a feeling it was a burst cyst on my abdomen because I’ve had it before but on the other side and it felt extremely familiar.”

She went on to thank the medical staff who assessed and treated her illness as well as giving her pain relief.

“I just want to say the a&e team were just incredible. I was seen so quickly and had all tests and scans done within two hours of being there,” she wrote.

Zara in hospital

“They wanted to keep me in overnight but after all the pain relief I felt a lot better so I had a few hours in bed before heading back in this morning for another few scans.

“They want to make sure my ovary isn’t twisted as I was presenting with all symptoms last night. But likely burst cyst - which if you’ve had before is EXCRUCIATING!!!”

The presenter is now recovering from home following the medical emergency.