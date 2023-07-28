Love Island star pays tribute to Shelbourne FC and reveals plans to visit Dublin

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was dumped from the villa during the week

Love Island star Scott van-der-Sluis has shared his love for Dublin and his former football club Shelbourne after his exit from the dating show.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was dumped from the villa during the week alongside Abi Moores after their fellow love islanders decided they were the least compatible couple.

Ahead of the shock dumping, Scott had decided to cool things off and place them in a friendship couple after feeling he was forcing things with her.

Viewers watched Scott and Abi being dumped from the villa on Wednesday night and the ex Shels player returned to social media today, where he said he “Lived it. Laughed it. Loved it.”

He added: “Hope you all enjoyed that just as much as I did.”

Also writing on social media, he said: “Didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to any of you @shelsfc, but enjoyed every moment over there and I’ll be coming to visit soon.”

Scott, who spent six weeks in the Spanish villa, hit the headlines when he called out fellow contestants on the show for questioning his connection with old flame Catherine Agbaje behind his back. He also became known for his stinging one-liners during fiery exchanges with his fellow islanders and was constantly accused of being a ‘game player’.

The footballer had been coupled up with Dublin Love Islander Catherine and decided to remain loyal to her during the Casa Amor challenge after none of the new girls turned his head. However, when Catherine returned from Casa Amor with a new partner Scott was left single before later making his moves on Abi.

After Abi’s other-half Mitch snubbed her in favour of new girl Ella-B, Abi recoupled with Scott and it looked like romance could blossom. However, unsure Scott later cooled things off with her as the other islanders continued to question his interest in her.

Earlier this week, it emerged Dubliner Catherine may have already split from her Love Island partner Elom Ahlijah-Wilson just days after they were voted off the dating show.

Real estate agent Catherine and her beau Elom was dumped from the villa in a shock elimination almost two weeks ago.

It was reported the pair “struggled to make it work in the real world” and “barely saw each other since the show ended.”

In an interview, Catherine appeared to suggest she would be open to meeting with Scott on the outside, however the footballer said it was “done” during his exit interview from the show.

"I didn’t think I told Catherine enough before Casa Amor about how I was feeling.” he said.

"At the same time I stayed loyal when I had the opportunity to go elsewhere. It wasn’t as if I went into Casa Amor and no-one liked me - I spoke to Gabby a bit but chose to stay loyal to Catherine.

"She didn’t do the same thing but hopefully it works out for her. Once the situation is put to bed for me, it’s done and there is no going back.”

He added: “So many thoughts were going through my mind at the time, I didn’t know what I’d be surprised at and what I wouldn’t.

"In the back of my mind, I wanted to try and prepare for it and then it obviously happened. I got over the situation pretty quickly so I wasn’t down about it.”

Scott who was released from his contract to take part in the reality TV show, has made only cup appearances since joining Shelbourne last year.

"I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and the players," joked Shelbourne manager Damien Duff.

"I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds."