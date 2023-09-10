Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight pregnant with first child

The reality star, who shot to fame in 2018 after appearing on the ITV dating show, shared the exciting news on Instagram this morning.

Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight has announced that she’s expecting her first child.

The reality star, who shot to fame in 2018 after appearing on the ITV dating show, shared the exciting news on Instagram this morning.

She posted a sweet photo with her footballer beau Andrew Hughes as the couple held up their ultrasound scan photos.

Kendall beamed for the camera while holding her stomach in a white bikini and matching sarong while Andrew wore a pair of black swim shorts paired with a white shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

Captioning the photo, the 31-year-old wrote: “Mummy and Daddy. After 5 amazing years together we couldn’t be happier to say WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple, including a host of fellow Love Island alumni.

Molly-Mae Hague, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this year, wrote: “Omg how amazing. Congratulations”.

Maura Higgins said: “So so happy for you both. CONGRATULATIONS”.

Shaughna Phillips, who also became a mum for the first time this year, added: “Oh Kendall, the best news ever, so so happy for you both, you’re gonna be incredible”.

And Laura Anderson, who recently welcomed her first child with Hollyoaks and Footballers Wives star Gary Lucy, chimed in: “Wahhhhhhhhhhhhh OMG!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you Kendall, this is amazing news! Buzzing out my gigantic milk-filled baps for you, eeeekkkkkk sorry too much, but I am”.

While Molly Smith wrote: “Omg!!!!!!! Congratulations”.

Although Kendall didn’t find romance on Love Island after being the first contestant of the series to be dumped from the villa back in 2018, she soon met Championship football player Andrew.

She went public with the Preston North End defender the following October and the pair have been together ever since, making things Instagram official after Kendall admitted that she couldn’t keep their relationship private any longer.

She wrote at the time: "He got me. We've had the longest run at keeping us private but here I am ruining it! Thanks for making me the happiest I've ever felt and also irritating me for what feels like forever. Don't worry, I plan on being just as annoying for the foreseeable future."