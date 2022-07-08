Love Island star Dami Hope’s family disable 'hateful' comments on his social media accounts

The Dubliner caused quite the stir this week

The family of Love Island star Dami Hope have turned off “hateful” comments on the Dubliner’s social media accounts.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, his loved ones shared that they were forced to take action because of “uncalled for” messages.

“We understand that LI (Love Island) fans are very interested in the show but the hateful DMs/comments we’ve received over the last couple of days are so uncalled for,” they said.

“To protect the well-being of Dami’s family and close friends, we decided to turn them off.”

It now means that people can no longer comment on his Instagram feed posts.

It comes after the Microbiologist’s antics in the villa this week caused quite the stir.

Dami, who was coupled up with Indiyah Polack, had his head turned by Casa Amor bombshell Summer Botwe.

It all kicked off online when the pair shared a kiss, with fans of popular Islander Indiyah flocking to Dami’s social media profiles to claim that he had ‘cheated’ on her.

As the Casa Amor week progressed, things continued to heat up between the pair and Dami eventually decided to recouple with the new arrival.

During an explosive recoupling shown in scenes aired on television last night, Dami exchanged heated words with Indiyah, who he had to dump in favour of Summer.

Despite the harsh backlash being aimed solely at Dami, he’s not the only one to be unfaithful as Indiyah also decided to recouple after she grew close to Deji Adeniyi.

It comes just days after his family were forced to defend him after a teaser clip of the programme “painted him as the villain.”

One person said: "The producers did him dirty ngl, they really making him out as the Casa Amor Villian.”

To which his family responded: "Let's talk about it! The trailer really did nothing but painted him as the villain, while the episode showed that was not the case.”

Thursday night’s recoupling also saw Andrew recouple with Coco, Jay recouple with Chyna, Danica recouple with Josh and Tasha recouple with Billy.

Meanwhile, Davide and Ekin-Su, Paige and Jaques and Luca and Gemma all remained faithful to one another.