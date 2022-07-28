Love Island star Coco Lodge claims Paige Thorne made unkind remarks about her

“She obviously didn't want to look like me and she was giggling to Gemma saying the boys said I was a four out of ten and she was a 12, which isn't kind or nice.

Love Island star Coco Lodge has claimed that fellow contestant Paige Thorne made “unkind” comments about her in the villa.

The 27-year-old was dumped from the show earlier this month and hopped on a TikTok Live on Wednesday evening to discuss her time in the villa.

During the video, she revealed how she found out that Welsh woman Paige apparently had a “problem with her” and “didn't like her vibe”.

She also claimed that Paige was “annoyed” when other Islanders said the two looked similar, making some nasty jokes about her appearance.

“I don't know if she had a problem because I was also a brunette in there,” Coco said.

“She obviously didn't want to look like me and she was giggling to Gemma saying the boys said I was a four out of ten and she was a 12, which isn't kind or nice.

“Then to go and tell my best friend Summer that she 'didn't like my vibes' when I didn't do anything, and I was trying really hard with her because she had been the least welcoming to all of us.

“I tried to form a bond [with Paige] but it felt like she still had an issue with me, I didn't get with Jacques [Paige’s former beau]. I just didn't understand her issue with me.

“Is it because I'm another brunette in there, I don't know,” she added.

Following Coco’s Live, Paige’s family - who have been running her social media accounts while she’s on the show - released a statement defending the paramedic.

They wrote: “Please remember there are two sides to every story. It’s very easy to talk about someone who cannot defend themselves. Those who know and love Paige know she’s an amazing person and I for one couldn’t be more proud of her.”

And on Thursday morning, Coco begged her followers to stop sending Paige “nasty comments”, adding that she would contact her directly about their “tiff” when the show ends next week.

Paige Thorne is a paramedic from Swansea.

“Guys I’ve woken up to many messages about Paige and seen many tweets which really aren’t nice and I don’t like to see any negativity towards any islander,” the 27-year-old wrote.

“Paige did not bully me and I haven’t said this once! When I left the villa I thought me and Paige were getting on really well but since this comment she made has come to life [sic] and the whole 4/10 story has been explained I am obviously confused. That’s all I was addressing.

“This is for me to take up with her directly and I should have never shared my sadness on this situation with you all.

“I do not want to see any hate towards her or any other islander. It breaks my heart to see any nasty comments directed towards people who I grew to love, especially when they are wrong.

“No one in that villa is a bully or possessive or fake – I see these words being thrown around about the cast. We have moments of little tiffs, that’s normal, but we are a huge family.

“So please be kind about all islanders as we and all their friends and families care and can see your comments and nasty words about them.”

