Love Island producers promise most ‘explosive’ episode of show yet ahead of Casa Amor recoupling

Heads are set to turn as the girls return from Casa Amor tonight

Love Island producers have promised the show’s most “explosive episode” yet ahead of tonight’s Casa Amor recoupling.

As the infamous twist in the ITV dating show comes to a head, the much-anticipated recoupling of the series looms.

In scenes set to air tonight, host Laura Whitmore returns to the main villa as it is revealed which couples decide to stick with their partner, and which ones decide to twist and pick a new one.

“As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling,” she tells the boys, who remained in the main villa throughout the challenge.

“Boys - each of you have a big decision to make. So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.”

Pic: ITV — © ITV

“Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new,” she continues.

“So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do…”

Starting with Jay, she asks him to stand up and reveal whether he’d like to stay in his current couple with Danica or whether he’d like to re-couple with one of the new girls.

One by one the boys reveal their all-important decision, and it is uncovered whether their partner in Casa Amor has chosen to stick or twist.

Luca, Jaques, Dami, Jay, Andrew and Davide have been getting to know Jazmine, Summer, Mollie, Chyna, Cheyanne and Coco.

Gemma, Paige, Indiyah, Danica, Tasha and Ekin-Su have been cracking on in Casa Amor with Deji, Jack, Billy, George, Josh, and Samuel.

Love Island airs on Virgin Media Two from 9pm tonight.