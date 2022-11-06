Love Island finalist Andrew Le Page reveals plans to return to real estate job

The 27-year-old placed fourth in the hit ITV dating show this summer with his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri.

Love Island finalist Andrew Le Page has revealed he plans to return to his day job after leaving the villa this summer.

Before taking part in Love Island, Andrew was a real estate agent in Dubai and he hopes to bring his career to the UK.

During a Q&A video on his YouTube channel, a fan asked him if he felt pressured to earn lots of money since the show ended.

The Guernsey native replied: “I think for me, no. I don’t really get a lot of pressure anyway I’m quite a relaxed guy. I went on the show and I know this is probably quite hard to believe for a lot of people, for me I genuinely went on the show to find love.

“It wasn’t a job opportunity or to increase anything. For me, there’s no pressure. If this means I just go back into a normal real estate job, I’m quite happy with it. I’ve ultimately come on the show and done exactly what I wanted to do.”

Earlier in his video, Andrew admitted his dream career would be in property development as he would love to “follow in the footsteps” of his parents.

“That’s something that is on my list literally to do as soon as possible, is to learn the UK market,” he explained.

He also told viewers of his plans to showcase property and real estate in future YouTube videos, adding: “Hopefully, I can show you some decent properties and show you around.”

Andrew and Tasha finished in fourth place during the live Love Island final back in August, following behind Irish contestant Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack.

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and her partner Luca Bish were runners-up while Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti ultimately took the crown and the £50,000 prize.