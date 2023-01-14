Love Island farmer Will Young hopes to find romance with someone ‘like Maura Higgins’

The show will be back on our screens from Monday

Will Young, who is set to appear on the upcoming series of ITV’s hit dating show Love Island, has revealed that it would be a dream to find romance with someone like Maura Higgins.

Speaking ahead of his TV debut in the South African villa, the farmer who found fame on TikTok, confessed: “I really love Maura. I think her energy was incredible, I think she was beautiful, a really nice girl as well, so someone like that would be a dream.

“And, hopefully, if she did and coupled up with me that would be even better,” he told MailOnline.

Will is one of 12 contestants hoping to find love on season nine of the reality TV show which is set to kick off from Monday.

Others announced to appear on the show include Haris Namani (21), Olivia Hawkins (27), Tanya Manhenga (22) and Kai Fagan (24).

They will be joined by Lana Jenkins (25), Ron Hall (25), Anna-May Robey (20), Tanyel Revan (26) and Shaq Muhammad (24)

For the first time ever viewers will have the chance to decide on one bombshell to enter the villa.

Fans can vote for either Ellie Spence (25) or Tom Clare (23) to enter the villa.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore stepped down from her role as the show’s presenter following the conclusion of season eight.

She is to be replaced by BBC Radio’s it girl, Maya Jama.

Love Island will air on Virgin Media Two from Monday January 14th at 9pm.