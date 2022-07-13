Love Island fans think there was more to Jacques exit from show as his mum reveals he is home

Some viewers believe that producers may have cut some scenes from the show that explain why the rugby player decided to end his time on the show early.

Love Island fans have been left wondering if there’s another reason behind Jacques O’Neill’s exit from the villa last night.

Meanwhile, Jacques' mum shared a montage video of his time in the villa on her social media and wrote: "He is home."

In the comments section, she said Jacques would be back on social media on Thursday. His family have not yet commented on the shock exit on his Instagram page.

In Tuesday night’s episode, things got heated when Jacques learned of remarks made about him by returning bombshell Adam Collard.

The next day, he revealed that he’d been struggling with the villa environment during a conversation with Paige on the terrace.

“I'm finding it hard in here,” he admitted. “I'm trying to put a brave face on it but things are getting to me.

“I just wish I could finish my journey with you in here, but I'm gonna go home today.”

Explaining his decision to leave to the other islanders, he added: “I can't stick around and not be myself. It's not fair on me, and it’s not fair on Paige.”

He told them: "So I feel like lately, I just can't be myself so I'm trying my best but I'm not a fake person and I'm not gonna start faking things and act like I'm, okay when things inside are not okay, so I'm gonna be leaving today.

"I just can't stick around and not be myself, it's not fair to me and it's not fair to Paige.

"For me and Paige to work I need to be at my best and if that means removing myself from the situation and waiting for Paige when she gets out, that's what I'm gonna do, so I'm gonna be leaving now,."

“Everything about this is making me think Jacques was asked by the producers to leave... like they could clearly see he wasn't coping?” one viewer suggested online after the emotional scenes aired.

Another mused: “None of this makes any sense and I'm not buying it for ONE second. Jacques clearly behaved in a way that violated the behavioural rules of the show and has been asked to leave. They haven't shown us to avoid ofcom complaints and further criticisms.”

Jacques O’Neill left Love Island last night. Photo: ITV

Someone else added: “100% Jacques is crying because the producers have told him he has to leave but he’s trying to save face. It’s tears of being kicked out rather then being asked to leave as it’s come out of nowhere.”

One fan said: “I’m absolutely positive Jaques did something they won’t show us on camera and they’re kicking him off but making him cover it up by looking like he left on his own.”

But others disagreed, saying that Jacques left of his own volition to protect his mental health.

A viewer commended his decision to quit the show: “Jacques head was gone. Mental health is real and it was inspiring to see him open up. He has made mistakes in the villa, no doubt, but tonight he has hopefully helped struggling men around the world open up to there friends and family. Hats off to you man seriously.”

Another wrote: “I think people forget Love Island is reality television. These aren’t actors & scripts, it’s real people dealing with real situations. I think Jacques made a brave choice to put his mental health first. I wish more people did it tbh. Power to him & Paige.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Love Island bosses announced that the 23-year-old had chosen to end his time on the show early.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa.

“He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

ITV offers psychological support to protect the mental health of the Islanders and also provides an aftercare package which continues long after the show ends to support contestants’ wellbeing.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.