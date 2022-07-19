Love Island fans react to Indiyah’s less-than-impressed expression as Dami ‘marries’ Paige

Viewers have been picking up on signals that indicate the pair secretly fancy each other, after spotting some “suspicious” moments between them

Viewers were quick to pick up on Indiyah's expression

Love Island fans have reacted to Indiyah Pollack’s less than impressed expression as she realised the “weird friendship” between her partner, Dubliner Dami Hope and fellow Islander Paige Thorne.

Viewers have been picking up on signals that indicate the pair secretly fancy each other, after spotting some “suspicious” moments between them.

The contestants played a game of ‘Snog, Marry or Pie’ on Monday night’s episode, but it was Indiyah’s reaction to Paige choosing to “marry” Dami that caught the viewers’ attention.

As the 24-year-old got down on one knee to fake propose to Dami, the camera cut to Indiyah whose expression immediately sent Twitter into overdrive.

One viewer wrote: “Indiyah peeped it as well I’m telling you Dami and Paige friendship is weird.”

Another fan tweeted: “Indiyah and the rest of us watching this weird ass Paige and Dami friendship."

A third fan added: “Yeah Indiyah is realising that this Paige and Dami dynamic is weird.”

And it's not the first time the cosy pals sparked speculation there's more between them.

Last week saw Paige picked by bombshell Adam Collard, and the islanders remarked on their new sleeping arrangements as they woke up.

Cosying up in bed with Indiyah, the Senior Microbiologist asked: “Dami how did you guys sleep, Paige and Adam, any cuddles?

Adam (26) admitted that there was “a little cuddle”.

“I know Paige can’t resist a cuddle,” Dami said, “so I don't know why I'm asking.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.