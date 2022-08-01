Love Island contestants take ‘hot Latin dance’ class before live final tonight

Last night’s episode saw the Islanders reunite with their parents and loved ones before Adam and Paige were booted from the villa after being voted out by the public.

Ekin-Su and Davide watching their fellow Islanders declare their love for one another in tonight's final. Photo: ITV — © ITV

After a summer of moving mad and cracking on, it’s almost time to crown the winners of Love Island 2022.

Now, four couples remain and are in the running to win the show and the coveted £50,000 cash prize.

Ekin-Su and Davide, Tasha and Andrew, Dami and Indiyah, and Luca and Gemma are all in with a chance to take the crown during tonight’s live final.

But before that, the Islanders will prepare for the night’s spectacular Summer Ball with a professional salsa lesson, where they will receive a crash course in “hot Latin dance”.

Love Island's Gemma Owen — © ITV

Later, the villa garden will be beautifully transformed for the Love Island 2022 Summer Ball, and the Islanders will get glammed up before each couple reads their declarations to each other one by one.

Viewers can expect romance, tears of joy, and emotion abound as the contestants express their true feelings.

And at the end of the night, we will finally find out the winners of this year’s Love Island after two months of bombshells, bust-ups, and banter.

Laura Whitmore will present the live final from inside the iconic Mallorcan villa for the final time this summer from 9pm tonight on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.