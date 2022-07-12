Love Island contestant to shock viewers as he leaves villa after Adam Collard's arrival
Love Island bosses have confirmed a contestant’s shock exit from the villa.
A spokesperson for the ITV dating show revealed that Jacques O’Neill will leave the show tonight.
The spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”
The rugby ace, who previously dated fellow contestant Gemma Owen, entered the villa as a bombshell.
He had been coupled up with Paige Thorne over the past few weeks, but their relationship has been on the rocks since he returned from Casa Amor last week.
Both came back from Casa Amor single, but their reunion quickly turned sour when bombshell Cheyanne revealed that she grown close to Jacques while Paige was away.
Paige was heartbroken after finding out about the scandal and confronted Jacques about his actions, to which he reminded her that they were both still technically “single” and could crack on with new girls if he wanted to.
However, Jacques later felt remorse for his actions and agreed that Paige “deserves better”, breaking down in tears and vowing to make it up to her.
Despite sleeping in the “doghouse” over the past few nights, Jacques was keen to win Paige back and left her a note reading “Miss you honey buns” on her bed.
He then penned her an emotional letter and read it to her at the firepit and the pair later shared a kiss, signalling that their romance was back on track.
But things went south once again after bombshell Adam Collard, who is the first Islander to appear on the show twice, waltzed into the villa on Monday night and showed interest in Paige.
A teaser for tonight’s episode hinted at more drama for the couple, as Jacques branded bombshell Adam as “a f**king nothing” during a heated argument.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.
