Love Island bosses confirm two seasons in 2023 with return of winter show

Love Island is set for a bumper package next year as TV bosses have confirmed that the summer and winter seasons will return.

The popular reality dating show, currently airing on Virgin Media Two, is set to come back in January 2023 before a second season later in the summer.

ITV2 has confirmed that winter Love Island will be recorded in South Africa, and the summer series will take place in Mallorca as usual.

Paul Mortimer, the ITV2 Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, confirmed the Love Island comeback and added that 2023 is going to be the “Year of Love.”

“Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience,” Mortimer said according to Metro.

Lifted Entertainment’s Executive Producer Mike Spencer also added: “After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.”

Spencer continued: “We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

The return of Winter Love Island will come three years after the series was introduced by ITV in 2020.

The first South African season crowned Paige Turley and Finn Tapp as the winners. However, Winter Love Island was shelved the following year as TV channels reeled from the impact of the pandemic.

News of next year’s Love Island comes as the drama continues to unfold in the Love Island villa amid a very heated season 8.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player.