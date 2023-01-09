Love Island 2023: First Islanders revealed week ahead of new look series kicking off

The ‘winter’ version of the series has proven to be a massive hit in recent years

Liverpudlian Tanya Manhenga is the first name to be announced — © ITV

The first Love Islanders has been revealed ahead of the show’s return next Monday on Virgin Media Two.

Liverpudlian Tanya Manhenga is a student and influencer and became the first name to be revealed as the countdown to the winter version of the hit show kicks off in South Africa. She was soon followed by 24-year-old Manchester lad Kai Fagan.

“I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want.”

The outgoing stunner also revealed her biggest ick… “Guys that don’t wear socks in the house. Why are your feet flapping all around the house? Guys have huge feet too, yuck. Also, guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick, no.”

The contestant also revealed in a sneak peek interview: “I have Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it. It's on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that, but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.”

Kai Fagan (24) is a PE teacher from Manchester — © ITV

Hunky Kai Fagan revealed: “I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them.

"I am chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy. I always put my friends and family first and spend a lot of time with them.

"I’m a Jamaican citizen. Because of that I played rugby 7s for Jamaica. I play semi-professional rugby now for Burnage RFC. I’ve technically got three different degrees and went to three different unis.”

This year’s series will be presented by Maya Jama after Laura Whitmore stepped down.

The show is due to run for eight weeks with dozens of wannabes entering the famous villa.

We will reveal more Islanders here as they are announced.