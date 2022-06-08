Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon shares advice for new Islanders

The Welsh lad won the ITV dating show with his girlfriend Millie Court after a tumultuous journey in the Villa.

Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon has given some wise words of advice to this year’s contestants.

Fans of the series will remember their infamous fallout after Liam’s head turned while in Casa Amor, but the couple rekindled their romance and went on to be crowned the winners of Love Island, splitting the £50,000 cash prize equally between them.

Now, almost a year after his Love Island experience, Liam has offered some advice to the new Islanders who stepped foot in the Mallorcan villa for the first time on Monday.

Speaking to hosts Martin King and Una Healy on the Six O’Clock Show, the 22-year-old said: “Keep your close family and friends around you, the ones who’ve been there from day one, and just enjoy the ride.

“Just take things with a pinch of salt and take things as a bonus as well. I loved my life before Love Island and everything that’s come after the show has just been a bonus. So don’t depend on too much coming your way, just be happy with what comes.”

Liam said that his life has “changed for the better” since appearing on the show, especially now that he lives with Millie in her native Essex.

“Things have been absolutely amazing. I’m so grateful for what Love Island has given me. You know, it’s changed my life.

“I live in Essex now with Millie. I’m from a small town in Wales. I’m very proud of my town and I do miss it but my whole life has changed for the better and I’m very grateful.”

He admitted he gets quite annoyed when tabloids speculate that there's trouble in paradise between him and Millie, insisting that they’re more loved up than ever.

“Before Love Island, I had my own life and so did Millie. We still have our own lives even though we come home together and we do some amazing things together. I think for a healthy relationship you need to do your own thing.

“I think to the papers, us doing our own thing, they say we’ve broken up but obviously it’s all nonsense. It can be frustrating, but you just have to block it out.

“Just because we don’t post together 24/7 on social media... we live together 24/7 so that’s enough for us. We know that we’re happy together and that’s all that matters.”