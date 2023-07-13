Lorraine Kelly causes controversy as she calls non-binary singer Sam Smith a ‘fella’

‘He looks like the wee shrinking man, bless him’

ITV’s Lorraine Kelly has got herself into hot water after she referred to the non-binary singer Sam Smith with male pronouns on her chat show.

During a fashion segment with Vogue Williams, the presenter discussed an outfit Sam wore to the London premiere of Barbie.

The 31-year-old singer, who came out as non-binary in 2019, prefers to be referred to with they/them pronouns.

However, Lorraine repeatedly referred to them using “he” while also calling Sam a “fella”.

At one point Lorraine said: “Oh he's dressed down”, as a picture of Sam wearing a loose fitting jumper and jeans on the pink carpet appeared on screen.

She added: “It's a bit big for him. If he was my son, I'd say, son, that was a bit big for you. He looks like the wee shrinking man, bless him.”

Vogue correctly said they would “certainly stand out on the red carpet”, but Lorraine replied: “He'll stand out. He knows what he's doing does that fella.”

Sam Smith features on the Barbie movie soundtrack (Ian West/PA)

The gaffe did not go down well with viewers who took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“I guess Lorraine didn't get the memo about Sam Smith and their chosen pronouns, awkward,” one sighed.

Another added: “Lorraine having none of Sam Smith and their pronouns. Using 'him' as many times in one sentence as she could!”

And another stormed: “Not Lorraine misgendering Sam Smith over and over! She's normally pretty good with this stuff. Vogue looked visibly uncomfortable!”

Richard Madeley previously apologised for referring to Sam as a “he” during a segment on Good Morning Britain when he had been debating whether or not Sam's latest music video for I'm Not Here To Make Friends is over-sexualised.

He apologised after co-host Susanna Reid, 52, corrected his mistake.

And while a panel was discussing the video, Richard told guest Shivani Dave they “had a point” and they informed him that they too use they/them pronouns.

Richard apologised a second time and said: “I am so sorry. I will learn to do that.”