Loose Women star Kaye Adams ‘kicking’ herself after Strictly Come Dancing elimination

The Loose Women star was the first celebrity to be booted from the show on Sunday night.

BBC handout photo of Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 2022. Issue date: Saturday October 1, 2022. — © PA

Kaye Adams has admitted she’s “kicking myself” after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

She and her partner Kai Widdrington were up against singer Matt Goss and his partner Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off, but the judges chose to send Kaye home.

Taking to Instagram shortly after her departure, Kaye said: “Well it was a much shorter journey than I’d hoped for but a journey all the same!”

“While right now I’m kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from.”

She continued: “I’ll be talking more about my experience on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tomorrow [Monday, October 3] and on the How To Be 60 podcast when I’ve had more time to process it all, but right now I want to say a massive thank you to the whole Strictly family – the pro dancers, my fellow performers and the whole production crew – but most of all to @kaiwidd.”

Kaye Adams — © PA

“You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I’m just sorry we didn’t get to dance together longer.”

“And with that to all my amazing fellow Strictly dancers, there’s only thing left to say…. Keep Dancing!!!!” the 59-year-old added.

Celebrities still in the running to lift the Strictly trophy this year include Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Richie Anderson, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, Ellie Taylor, James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, Tyler West, and Jayde Adams.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.