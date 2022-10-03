Loose Women star Kaye Adams ‘kicking’ herself after Strictly Come Dancing elimination
The Loose Women star was the first celebrity to be booted from the show on Sunday night.
Kaye Adams has admitted she’s “kicking myself” after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing.
The Loose Women star was the first celebrity to be booted from the show on Sunday night.
She and her partner Kai Widdrington were up against singer Matt Goss and his partner Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off, but the judges chose to send Kaye home.
Taking to Instagram shortly after her departure, Kaye said: “Well it was a much shorter journey than I’d hoped for but a journey all the same!”
“While right now I’m kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from.”
She continued: “I’ll be talking more about my experience on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tomorrow [Monday, October 3] and on the How To Be 60 podcast when I’ve had more time to process it all, but right now I want to say a massive thank you to the whole Strictly family – the pro dancers, my fellow performers and the whole production crew – but most of all to @kaiwidd.”
Read more
“You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I’m just sorry we didn’t get to dance together longer.”
“And with that to all my amazing fellow Strictly dancers, there’s only thing left to say…. Keep Dancing!!!!” the 59-year-old added.
Celebrities still in the running to lift the Strictly trophy this year include Matt Goss, Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Richie Anderson, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, Ellie Taylor, James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, Tyler West, and Jayde Adams.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.
Today's Headlines
'Reckless' | Probation for teen boy who knocked girl off Howth Dart station platform
Caught Green-handed | Man (20s) arrested as Revenue seize cannabis worth €226k in Balbriggan, Dublin
Murder trial | Mechanic pleads guilty to manslaughter of Det Gda Colm Horkan in Roscommon
Padre Tree-o | Liveline listener claims to see ‘unbelievable’ image of Padre Pio in wooden banister
Dono-know | Paschal Donohoe refuses to rule himself out of top job at Europe bailout fund
RIP | Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies aged 75
Sudden death | Gangster ‘Dublin Jimmy’ could have had a heart attack ‘at any moment’, inquest hears
'Catastrophic error' | Jonathan Dowdall ‘going into Witness Protection’ and ‘never returning to Ireland’, court hears
Security operation | Garda op planned as Jonathan Dowdall expected to testify against Gerry Hutch
Mild Month | Bookies slash odds on hottest ever October as Met Eireann predict highs of 17C