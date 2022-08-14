Line of Duty’s Irish star Amy lands new American TV series

The actor who plays Arnott – Scottish actor Martin Compston – was pictured in Cork during the week, where he is on holidays with his family.

Repro Free: 05/06/2018 Amy De Bhr�n pictured at the Irish premiere screening of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM at Odeon Point Square, Dublin. Guests were amongst the first in the country to see the film before it hits cinemas tomorrow, Wednesday June 6th . Picture Andres Poveda — © Andres Poveda

Irish Actress Amy De Bhrun who will be appearing in the new Jason Bourne movie. Photo: Tony Gavin 20/7/2016

LINE of Duty actress Amy De Bhrún has just landed her biggest telly role since starring in the hit police series which gripped millions.

And Dubliner Amy will have fellow Irishwomen Elaine Cassidy and Hazel Doupe among the cast to keep her company on a major new TV drama series being financed by giant US financed AMC Network’s streaming platform Sundance Now.

Sanctuary is based on VV James’ bestselling novel and while the book is set in Connecticut in America, the TV version is due to be based in a small fictional UK town.

When the local golden boy dies in an unexplained accident, accusations of murder start flying. Sanctuary’s resident witch and her daughter are quickly embroiled in a modern-day witch-hunt as a once close community unravels in a storm of paranoia and suspicion, with horrifying consequences.

Elaine, who plays Sarah Fenn in the new series, has previously starred in the likes of A Discovery of Witches, Watermelon and Disco Pigs.

Hazel is aged just 19 and made her first major breakthrough in the 2018 film Float Like A Butterfly, in which she played a teen traveller boxer. Lately she has starred as Ingrid in Smother.

While Line of Duty fans are obviously familiar with Adrian Dunbar’s – who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings - famous Irish lilt on the hit show, Amy is more deceptive as she plays a Liverpudlian character.

She perfected a scouse accent to play Steph Corbett, the wife of wife of slain undercover police officer Jason Corbett, who was played by real life Merseysider Stephen Graham.

Mum-of-one Amy admits she is “thrilled” about her new American backed TV series, but says she cannot comment more due to her signing a non-disclosure agreement.

For the same reason she also can’t confirm whether her character Steph will be making a return to a possible seventh series of Line of Duty, which is filmed in Belfast.

Over 12 million viewers in the UK and several hundred thousand in Ireland tuned in to the most recent series’ finale in May last year, the BBC’s biggest drama hit in 13 years, to see H’s identify revealed as corrupt police officer Detective Supt Ian Nuckells (Nigel Boyle).

Fans saw Steph not only become friendly with Steve Arnott, but also end up in bed with the AC-12 officer.

Ironically, the actor who plays Arnott – Scottish actor Martin Compston – was pictured in Cork during the week, where he is on holidays with his family.

While Amy has had parts since in Irish made TV series Harry Wild and Hidden Assets, the American network financed Sanctuary will introduce her to a new audience on the far side of the Atlantic.

The actress, who lives in Castleknock with her director husband Sam and their young daughter Billie, left Ireland at the age of 19 to go to drama school in London and spent several years there doing plays and one-woman shows before returning to these shores in 2013 to star in a two part video for Kodaline’s All I Want, in which she plays a beautiful office worker who’s besotted after by a deformed co-worker.

The first video has amassed a massive 154 million views on You Tube and got her major attention.

“I remember Fern Cotton tweeted about it and I remember it at the time, she was on BBC radio, was a great little marker for me over here because people didn’t really know who I was in Dublin because I was in London for so long,” she told the Sunday World. “So, they were going ‘oh you’re the one who’s in the Kodaline video’, that was my first introduction here sort of.”

She also won a role as a CIA operative in Jason Bourne, which she filmed in Warner Brothers studios in London with its superstar Matt Damon.

“He was very friendly, really nice to everybody,” she reveals. “Like everybody else would at work, talking about kids, wife, family life and things like that. It was quite refreshing because you do sometimes work with people who aren’t so down to earth, so it’s lovely when someone is that successful and they can still maintain a completely normal life which I suppose is the goal really to be able to do that both well.”

Amy also got to thread the cobbles of Weatherfield when she got to play an Irish model agent in Coronation Street.

“I remember the day I filmed, the woman who played Audrey,” she recollects. “She was finishing her day of work. She was saying go us ‘good luck everybody’. She was genuinely caring. I went over and I was ready to do a Manchester or London accent, they said ‘let’s here your own’ and let me do an Irish one. Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie I worked with, was heavily pregnant at the time and she was really lovely.”

She admits she only a vague knowing of Line of Duty when she went for a role in in, having been told by the likes of her sister it was must-see TV.

Amy admits her “misspent youth” watching Liverpool-based Brookside came in handy when she had to play Steph.

“With the read through I was going to him (Stuart)‘is that OK with the accent’, because you don’t want to offend somebody who’s is actually from there, and he was going ‘I didn’t know you weren’t Scouse’, and I was like ‘well that’s good enough for me’,” she smiles.

In her spare time Amy also finds solace in yoga, which “keeps me kind of nice and grounded”.

“I love going for meals, meeting people, going to parks and socialising, the simple things. I love traveling and seeing new places, “ she adds.