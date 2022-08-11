Line of Duty star Martin Compston enjoys family holiday in west Cork

The Scottish actor was spotted at Cork city’s Kent train station on Wednesday by fan and station work Pat Healy, who was lucky enough to snap a photo with the star.

The former footballer, who is known for playing Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the hit BBC drama, is visiting the Rebel County with his wife Tianna Chanel Flynn and their son Brodie.

The Scottish actor was spotted at Cork city’s Kent train station on Wednesday by fan and station work Pat Healy, who was lucky enough to snap a photo with the star.

The pair both looked delighted in the picture, which Pat shared on Twitter as he praised Martin as a “sound man”.

Speaking about the exciting encounter with CorkBeo, Pat said: “I was working by the barriers when a man came up to me asking a question. I turned around, saw who it was and just said, ‘D.I. Steve Arnott!’

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“My wife and I are massive Line of Duty fans, so seeing him was just amazing. Out of all the celebrities I've met throughout the years working in the train station, he was just so pleasant.”

Martin and his family are currently holidaying down in west Cork and while he’s here, he wants to try out one of the county’s staple drinks.

He took to his Instagram Stories yesterday to ask fans which beverage he should sample, calling on them to vote for their favourite option.

The four hopeful contenders are Barry's Tea, Murphy's, Beamish, and Tanora, with the iconic tangerine fizzy drink currently taking the lead with 34pc of the votes.

This isn’t the first time Ireland has seen a Line of Duty connection, as the show has filmed in Belfast since its second season.

The series has used popular city spots including the BT Tower, Invest NI, the former Belfast Telegraph Building, Fitzrovia Mansions, Odyssey Pavillion, Belfast City Hall, First Trust Bank- Custom House Square and East Belfast Yacht Club.