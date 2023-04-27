Legendary TV talk host Jerry Springer has died aged 79

The US talk show host was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

Jerry Springer has died aged 79, his family have confirmed in a statement.

The US talk show host was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

His series inspired the UK’s The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.

Prior to Springer’s broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

Springer’s family said he died “peacefully” at home in Chicago.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on,” his family said in a statement.

