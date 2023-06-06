League of Ireland football star set to enter Love Island villa
The player has stepped away from his current club because he’s due to enter the high-profile series in the coming week
A League of Ireland footballer is in line to feature in the current series of ITV reality show Love Island.
It’s understood that the player – who does not hail from Ireland – has stepped away from his current club because he’s due to enter the high-profile series in the coming week.
Identities of prospective housemates are kept under wraps by the producers until the last minute with legal agreements signed as part of the terms and conditions.
But team-mates of the individual in question, who is in his early 20s and a fringe player, have learned that he has opted to pursue the opportunity to go on the island with his club understanding of his desire to enter a show that has life-changing potential for contestants.
There will be no public statement on his situation until participation is confirmed.
