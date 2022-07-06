Laura Whitmore returns to Love Island villa for Casa Amor recoupling

The Islanders have been facing the ultimate test this week as the girls were whisked off to Casa Amor to meet six new guys, and the original boys remained in the villa to get to know six new hopeful single ladies.

Laura Whitmore will return to the Love Island villa tonight ahead of the infamous Casa Amor recoupling.

Irish contestant Dami Hope got up to mischief while his partner Indiyah was away, sharing a kiss with new girl Summer on the terrace, while Andrew and Tasha went behind each other’s backs and cracked on with the new bombshells.

And with the recoupling looming, viewers are eager to find out whether the Islanders will stick with their original couple or decide to pair up with one of the Casa Amor newbies.

Host Laura Whitmore will arrive to the villa tonight to break the news as the contestants mull over their decision.

A preview for Wednesday night’s episode shows the Bray native storming over to the firepit where the OG boys await the girls’ return.

After receiving a text about the impending recoupling, Paige, who is currently partnered up with Jacques, says: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full, I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

However, what Paige doesn’t know is that Jacques has been busy laying it on thick with Casa Amor girl Cheyanne, with the pair sharing a kiss.

And Dami admits that choosing between Indiyah and Summer has him shaking in his boots.

“My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared,” he says.

Meanwhile, Indiyah reveals that she’s torn between Dami and newcomer Deji while Andrew begins to regret pursuing Casa Amor bombshell Coco while he still has feelings for Tasha.

But the question on everyone’s lips ahead of tonight’s recoupling is – will Davide choose to run back to Ekin-Su after rekindling their romance days before Casa Amor or has he given up on their relationship?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.