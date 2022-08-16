Late Late Toy Show 2022 applications are now open, Ryan Tubridy announces

Host Ryan Tubridy has launched his annual hunt for Irish kids who want to test out some of the latest toys and books this Christmas.

DJ Callum and his hype-man Jackson were the stars of last year's Late Late Toy Show. Photo: RTÉ

Host Ryan Tubridy has launched his annual hunt for Irish kids who want to test out some of the latest toys and books this Christmas.

The announcement was made during this morning's Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, with the presenter confirming that the Late Late Toy Show would return on Friday, November 25.

He told listeners: “We want the best of the best of Irish kids in the country to apply.

“Everywhere I go, all months of the year, people come up to me and say, ‘How do I get my child on the Toy Show?’ and it’s really easy to do.

“The form is there now. You just have to fill it in and get stuck in!”

“We are going to go large this year... it's going to be very, very special indeed.”

Whopping one million kids to benefit from Late Late Toy Show Appeal grants

Adam King and Ryan Tubridy finally share ‘real hug’ at Ireland game

Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares 'welcome news' about daughter’s health

To mark the opening of the Toy Show applications, star of last year’s show DJ Callum joined Ryan to tell him all about life since his DJ debut last November, including a Jenny Greene gig in the Iveagh Gardens this summer.

The “superstar” said that his favourite thing about appearing on the Toy Show was “DJing in front of 5,000 people.”

“The crowd was just so loud and supportive. I loved it."

Offering his advice to those hoping to appear on the show this year, he said: “Just be yourself. Take your time, have fun, practice, and make sure your video is okay. Even just a half an hour, fifteen minutes a day, that’s all it takes.”

The 12-year-old added that he’s been “doing gigs over the summer” from “communions, confirmations, and even 21sts and weddings” as a result of his success on the Toy Show.

If you would like your child to appear on the Late Late Toy Show this year, you can find the application form here.