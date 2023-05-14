Kin star Clare Dunne becomes pally with prisoners by doing acting workshops in jail

“A lot of people are saying things to me ‘the drugs or the violence, it’s actually f**king worse in real life”

Kin star Clare Dunne reveals that she has become pally with several prisoners by doing acting workshops with them in jail, but has been told the violence in the series is mild in comparison to real life.

The actress, who plays crime boss Amanda Kinsella in the hit TV show, explains she has had lots of feedback from lags about the portrayal of crime onscreen.

“When I went to do the workshops in prison there was of course reaction to me as Amanda from Kin, but as always with those kind of workshops and that kind of thing it’s all very even ground, everyone is equal in the room after two minutes,” she tells RTÉ presenter Katie Hannon on her podcast Upfront.

Clare with Sam Keeley (Viking) in Kin

“They come in, have craic with me, a bit of a buzz, a bit of a laugh and then we get just get down to it and start working, because that’s what they’re there for. They are hungry to learn how to do stuff, they are doing drama classes, English classes, they are doing degrees. They only get a couple of hours of time like that in the day so it’s valuable to them.

Clare adds that the prisoners were curious about her career.​

“I find it interesting when people are slagging off Kin as well, in terms of ‘they’re glamorising violence’ and I’m here ‘listen, the amount of people in Dublin that have said to me ‘you’re not even showing it real, it should be way worse’.

“A lot of people are saying things to me ‘the drugs or the violence, it’s actually f**king worse in real life, to be honest.

“So when you get the inside scoop, you’re kind of like ‘Jesus, do you ever strike it right?’. At the end of the day we are all human beings trying to tell stories to each other and I think Kin is exploring gangland stuff and certainly the thing with young lads exploring violence…”.

She said she was “so happy” when writer Peter McKenna told her he was going to do a long sequence of Eric ‘Viking’ killing Kem.

“There’s a whole long sequence of where Viking has to kill somebody, but he finds it really hard to do it and him and the victim (Kem) have a standoff and it’s really emotional, and it’s really bloody hard, and it’s two men that are emotionally attached,” she says.

“That’s what I like about Kin, it’s not as simple as ‘bang, bang, bang’, let’s make it look good with the sequences.”

From her interaction with prisoners Clare has developed new opinions.

“Recently, I was just working in Mountjoy and I did a thing that was sort of like practice for restorative justice.” ​

She said she did a roleplay with a prisoner in Mountjoy.

“I found it incredibly moving, even just for me and learned something deeper about humanity,” she reflects. “If that’s what it’s doing for me and I’m only role playing, what’s it doing for him or what could it do for people in the prison system and how could we use these amazing tools that just are us in rooms, like it’s not high technology.”

Clare adds she has also worked with a lot of female prisoners in workshops too.

“You wouldn’t believe how much domestic violence is actually a cause for the amount of women in prison weirdly, and men in prison maybe as well,” she says. “It’s an actual cancer in society that is just not recognised, that is causing way more problems that we realise, for the children of those homes as well.

Clare reveals how she “couch-surfed” before becoming famous. She opened up about being one of Ireland’s “invisible homeless” while working on her first film, Herself, which was released in 2021.

The debut feature, which tells the tale of a Dublin woman who seeks to build her own home after fleeing an abusive relationship, and she received a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival upon its initial release in 2020.