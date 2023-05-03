Kin set for explosive finale to season two on Sunday

Here’s the first look at some key scenes from this Sunday’s explosive finale to Kin on RTÉ1

These new images show Birdie (Maria Doyle Kennedy) pay a visit to a family member of Kem's girlfriend. What could she be asking for?

Elsewhere, Anthony's botched escape from shooting Glen Wright, during which they knocked someone down, comes with serious consequences, not least when he and the getaway driver return to face the music with Bren…

Nuray Batuk arrives back in Dublin

Formidable Nuray Batuk (Öykü Karayel) is back in Dublin following the death of her father, and more than keen to establish herself as the rightful head of her Turkish clan, against the opinion of her cousin Hamza (Kenan Ece).

And distraught Viking (Sam Keeley) wants nothing more than to win back Nikita (Yasmin Seky).

Kin Season 2 trailer released

Viking begs Nikita to reconsider

The conflict is put into overdrive as Michael and Jimmy find common ground. Amanda proposes an unexpected partnership for mutual survival.

Anthony and Nikita try to come to terms with the consequences of their actions.

Birdie sets to work on getting statements retracted

After seven explosive episodes and 1.4 million and counting streams on RTÉ Player so far, the finale of KIN series 2 hits screens this Sunday on RTÉ One / RTÉ Player at 9.30pm.