Killing Eve star Sandra Oh spotted in top restaurant as she parties in Dublin

The 52-year-old also dined in the Michelin star Chapter One restaurant in the capital.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh has been spending some downtime partying in Dublin.

The Canadian actress was spotted at the weekend hanging out at the Curious Mister bar in the U2 co-owned Clarence hotel.

The 52-year-old also dined in the Michelin star Chapter One restaurant in the capital.

The eatery’s general manager Juba Paridi, pictured with the star in Dublin, raved: “An amazing person, engaging, kind with the staff and genuinely interested during our conversation about the history of the restaurant, its art pieces.”

Sandra, who also became an American citizen in 2018, first sprung to fame as Dr Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy from 2005-2014, for which she won a Golden Glove award.

In recent years she has starred as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve, for which she won another Golden Globe for Best Actress.

In 2019 Time magazine named her as 100 of the most influential people in the world.

Last year she was part of the Canadian delegations of the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

She currently has two movies in production – sci-fi flick Can I Get A Witness as well as Stone Mattress, which she stars alongside Julianne Moore.

Sandra was previously married to film director Alexander Paye from 2003-2006.

She has practised Buddhism and has been outspoken about gun violence, especially the targeting of the Asian-American community.