Kerry Katona sparks mixed reaction to her jaw-dropping interview on Late Late Love Show

There has been a mixed reaction to Kerry Katona’s jaw-dropping interview on last night’s Late Late Show’s Valentines Day special, in which she joked she just has to “pop out a kid” to get her hands on £20,000.

The former singer appeared alongside comedian Alison Spittle and Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

Speaking about her love life, Katona said "she loves a wedding", adding: "I love a divorce and all! I’m a massive serial monogamist, especially if OK! magazine are paying for it. I just have to pop out a kid and I get twenty grand,” she joked.

She is with her current partner Ryan, whom she met on a dating app, for more than five years.

"We’ve been engaged for three years and it’s the longest engagement I’ve ever had. Normally at this stage, I’m talking to divorce lawyers and a couple of kids have popped out but I’m very happy,” she said.

Reacting to her appearance on the show, people took to Twitter in their droves.

“Kerry Katona? Even I have a tolerance level. I'm out,” one person said.

“I would LOVE a night out with Kerry Katona. Like LOVE,” added another.

A third shared: “Crazy how negative the comments are from men for Kerry Katona and how supportive the girls are for her. She's an icon, case closed.”

Meanwhile another tweeter said: “It's cringing to watch Kerry Katona I feel sorry for her daughter in the audience having to watch her.”

Kerry hosts Wheel of Misfortune, a BBC podcast, along with Alison Spittle.

Opening up about how they met, Alison shared: "I’m just so happy to have her. I started the podcast a couple of years ago with a friend and when she left - we’re still friends - I thought who will I replace her with? Kerry is one of my heroes, so I thought I’d have her on."

Describing the show, Spittle said: "It’s like Joe Duffy’s Liveline, but instead of complaining about stuff, on this show people say, `you’ll never guess what I got up to last night?’ I’d listen to that - a Liveline of hangovers would be amazing, wouldn’t it?"

Kerry, who previously lived in Ireland during her marriage to Brian McFadden, said that Ireland is her second home.

"It’s like my second home. I think I’m more welcome here than I am in England. Obviously, my daughter Molly lives here so I take every chance to come her to get to see our Molly. I call my children one of the five a day and every week I pick my favourite."