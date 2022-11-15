Kerry Katona says watching I’m A Celeb ‘brings back bad feelings’

The former Atomic Kitten star won the third series of the ITV show back in 2004, making her the first ever queen of the jungle.

Kerry Katona has said that she doesn’t like watching I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here as it “brings back some bad feelings” for her.

Writing in her weekly column for OK! Magazine, Kerry explained that her life went “tumbling down” after she returned home from filming I’m A Celeb in Australia.

“I need to catch up on I’m A Celeb,” she wrote.

“I missed the start because I was in Turkey. But if I’m honest, watching the show brings back some bad feelings for me. I loved doing it and I’m so proud I was the first ever queen of the jungle, but my life went tumbling down after it.

“I felt like I was no longer in control. The press and my management were in control of everything I did. I was living my life trying to please other people.

“Now my life is very different. While winning the show is a happy memory, I think it’s best to shut the door on that chapter.”

In the same column, the mum-of-five opened up about her relationship with alcohol, admitting that it sends her anxiety “through the roof” so she doesn’t like to drink too much.

“I’m not a big drinker, I don’t sit at home and drink or anything like that,” she explained.

“But when I do drink on special occasions, it does heighten my anxiety. I went to Thailand with the kids about three years ago and I was drinking non-stop for a whole week.

“I had to stop because my anxiety was through the roof. Alcohol is a depressant and because I’m so prone to depression and anxiety, I can’t do it,” Kerry added.