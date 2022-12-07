Kerry Katona reveals she was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties

“My throat and chest felt really tight, it was awful. I felt like I was going to die.”

Kerry Katona has revealed she had to rush herself to hospital when her throat became so swollen she struggled to breathe.

The former Atomic Kitten singer confided in fans reading her newest magazine column that she “was so worried about it.”

She has often shared her experiences with breathing difficulties, previously saying: “I was lying down in bed and I felt like I couldn't breathe.

"My throat and chest felt really tight, it was awful. I felt like I was going to die.”

Kerry has been looking into getting corrective treatment for an eye lift and a tummy tuck that failed last year.

"My body has been swollen since I had surgery last year. My whole body is sore and puffy – my legs, my stomach, my face, my neck. I feel like I need popping.”

In her recent column, she confessed she has a lot of anxiety surrounding her health after the botched surgeries.

"I’ve arranged a call with my doctor but if it gets worse I’ll go to A&E. I suffer from health anxiety and I'm really scared,” she confessed.

The former Atomic Kitten Star went under the knife last year and had previously told Alison Spittle on their shared podcast Wheel of Misfortune about her regrets.

"Here’s an exclusive for you. I had a secret tummy tuck last year. I should never have had it done, and they cut my belly button off."

She showed Alison the aftermath, pointing out the “old belly button” that “shouldn’t be there like that”.

Irish comedian Alison told co-host Kerry that everything looked “fine” before delivering some blunt honesty: “Okay, well if I'm being frank Kerry, I've seen it on the back of a packet of fags”.

The singer agreed before admitting her reasoning behind the surgery.

"I have never been like this, this is the biggest I have ever been naturally without being pregnant. I had my secret tummy tuck and I’ve never recovered properly. It hasn’t healed and I have a lump there now."

"It is all swollen. I am having that sorted next year," she said.

Kerry has continued to make headlines following the recent release of her autobiography.

In the book, the former pop star opened up about her abusive marriage to the late George Kay.

Kerry recalled one incident where George – who died in 2019 of a drug overdose – hurt her after she made a joke about being fed vegetables off a fork by musician Bryan Adams during a house viewing.

“I could barely breathe and honestly thought I was done for, when he released his grip, pulled over, opened the passenger side door and dragged me out of the car by my hair,” the 42-year-old wrote.

“I fell, hitting my head on the door. He spat on me, got back in the car and drove off.

“All because Bryan Adams had fed me broccoli off a fork.”