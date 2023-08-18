Kerry Katona hails Paris Fury in her struggles with husband Tyson’s mental health

Paris Fury's new Netflix show, At Home with the Furys focuses on Fury and his family's life after the heavyweight champion retired from the ring

Kerry Katona has expressed her admiration for Paris Fury who related her struggles with husband Tyson’s bipolar disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in a powerful new Netflix documentary.

The Atomic Kitten singer who has also suffered from the condition took to social media to praise Paris, saying her account will help so many people.

"Seriously, this woman @parisfury1 absolutely loving this show!!,” Kerry declared in an Instagram post.

“Being a bipolar sufferer myself. This is helping not just me but my kids in understanding. @tysonfury this is gonna help sooooooo many people! We forget the effects having bipolar has on our families xx…omg I relate so much with the highs and lows xxxx.”

Kerry's post

Paris Fury's new Netflix show, At Home with the Furys focuses on Fury and his family's life after the heavyweight champion retired from the ring.

The couple who have previously opened up about Tyson's mental health journey revealed he suffers from bipolar disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Viewers of the new new reality show are given an insight into how the family struggles with his disorders as well as how they live together.

After watching the show, former Atomic Kitten star Kerry - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2005 - shared a picture of the show she was watching on her television on her social media page.

She said Paris was the “queen of the world..love how understanding she is with bipolar”.

Fans took to the comment section to agree with Paris, with one writing: "Her empathy and understanding of others is amazing. She is a true queen!"

"Love her she’s so down to earth and real," another person commented. "So understanding of Tysons Needs both mentally & physiological Big respect for this woman BIG."

One viewer said: "I shared the exact same words yesterday. Paris gave me hope that someone could find love and respect for someone with bipolar. I pray that everyone who watches this and learns."

Kerry who still suffers to this day, revealed how she was “ridiculed, mocked and crucified” when she previously discussed her mental health.

Last year, on World Bipolar Day, she shared an emotional post on her social media page.

“Having bipolar disorder does not mean you are broken, it means you are strong and brave battling your mind every single day,” her post read. In the caption, Kerry talked about the abuse she has faced because of her disorder, and urged others to be kind and understanding to those suffering with their mental health.

“#worldbipolarday for a years and years I was ridiculed, mocked and crucified because of my mental illness BIPOLAR!!! We’ve come a long way but we still have far to go!” she began. "Every day is a working progress! Just because of a label I have been given it does not define me as a person! Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Kerry added.

“Who wants to be normal? Not me!!! But who says we can’t have a normal life?? In fact we can have an extraordinary life! Educate yourself people!!!” she concluded.