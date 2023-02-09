Kerry Katona apologises to Molly Mae for saying baby name Bambi sounds ‘ridiculous’

Kerry (42) had taken a pot shot as it reminded her ‘of the Disney film where the mother gets shot!’

Kerry Katona has backtracked and apologised to Molly Mae Hague for saying her new baby girl’s name, Bambi Fury, “sounds a bit ridiculous”.

The former Atomic Kitten singer (42) had taken a pot shot at the former Love Island star over her choice as it reminded her “of the Disney film where the mother gets shot!”

After Molly and boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury, Tyson’s brother, welcomed Bambi into the world on January 23, Kerry said she should "change the name" of her newborn daughter to stop her getting "stick" at school.

"Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their daughter last week," Kerry had declared in her column in OK! Magazine.

"It’s lovely news, but I must admit I’m not a fan of the name.

"I think Bambi Fury sounds a bit ridiculous. It reminds me of the Disney film where the mother gets shot!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury with baby Bambi

"The poor kid might get some stick in school. If they haven't registered the name yet, maybe they should consider changing it."

But Kerry has now apologised, admitting her comments had “really played on my mind”.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kerry told her 809k followers: "Yeah I personally haven't seen any backlash from what I said, but when I saw it in my column I thought bloody hell Kerry! That sounds a bit harsh!

"I was trying to be a comedian and sometimes when you mix the two it doesn't come across very well.

"Bambi Fury is a great name! Since I said it, it's really, really, really played on my mind. I would never want to bring anybody down.

"I would never want to bully anybody or hurt anybody. I'm not that kind of person in the slightest.

"Sometimes I'll say something that I think is funny and it actually isn't.

"What can I say... my son is named after bloody Max Clifford! Do you know what I mean?

"That says it all really! What do I know? What do I know? Ignore me. Bambi Fury. Stars name in the making."

The mum-of-five then shared an article about Molly speaking out about the backlash she received due to her name.

Kerry added: "This is the article I saw that made me feel like a right w***er!!

"I of all people should know better! Was trying to come across as funny, but instead came across as a tit!

"It's a beautiful name I actually personally really like it. I was just trying to be funny!!! My deepest apologies."

Molly who met Tommy met on Love Island in 2019, had to turn off her Instagram comments after fans were divided over her baby’s name.

Kerry is mum to Lilly-Sue, 20, and Molly Marie, 21, who she shares with Brian McFadden, 42.

The star and ex Mark Croft, 51, are parents to Heidi, 15, and Maxwell, 14, and she's also mum to Dylan-Jorge, eight, who is from her previous relationship with George Kay.