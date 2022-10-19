Katie Price’s family ‘scared’ for her ahead of reality TV comeback

The home renovation show is set to come with a lot of pressure and family are unsure if Katie can cope

Katie Price (44) is making her reality TV comeback with her fiancé Carl Woods (33), a move that has family “worried for her.”

OK! Magazine revealed the star has been secretly filming a new show and her family are concerned what the pressure will do to Katie.

"Katie and Carl’s relationship has been on the rocks after a dramatic year, and behind closed doors Katie’s family are worried for her,” a source told OK!.

The show is a sequel to ‘Mucky Mansion’ where Katie sets out to renovate her £2m West Yorkshire home. Production had previously stalled, allegedly as the site was “too dirty” to film in

“This season is going to show a very different side to their romance – a raw and unscripted version of Katie and Carl’s relationship,” our the OK! source added. “Carl is heavily featured throughout season two, which will be a big change for viewers. The pair are more united than ever.”

Katie’s family fear the pair will struggle with the pressures of production and are “scared she is going to get hurt again” as “the relationship has been so unsteady.”

"It’s a project they’re both really excited about, but the pressures that come with filming a new TV show together can be extremely daunting. As a couple who have had many ups and downs, they do not need any more pressure.”

When Katie and Carl marry, he will be her fourth husband following her very high-profile marriage to Peter André - father of her kids Junior and Princess – Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler - father of her kids Jett and Bunny.

The former glamour model now spends her time on OnlyFans, where she says she is “active every day.”

The mum-of-five announced that she was joining the adult content site so that "dedicated fans" could keep up with the "intimate" details of her life.

Speaking about her decision to join the platform, Price told The Sun: “Doing my OnlyFans channel is something that I am born to do. It’s something I’m born to do. I’ve done glamour for years. I’m so excited I’ve got no one in my way.

“There are no lads mags anymore, I’m not doing it for nothing. I’ve always been paid to do what I do. Why would you just want to give that away? I think my body is valuable, it’s my rules. I want to dictate how I show my body.

"I’m embracing myself - I’m a feminist. I’m looking forward to all the good things, I’ve got my babies to look forward to. This platform, it’s not just pictures, I’m just so excited."

She added: "I thought it was all nudes and porn, stuff like that. Certainly what I won’t be doing. It’s all about empowering women. It’s an insight into my life - like a reality show. I want to empower women."