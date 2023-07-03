John Torode left in shock after dip with Happy Pear twins during culinary trip round Ireland

Michelin-star chef Torode is currently fronting a TV series about his culinary travels in Ireland

Chef John Torode meets Happy Pear twins Dave and Steve Flynn on his travels around Ireland

Top Aussie chef John Torode admits he was left in shock when Happy Pear twins Dave and Steve Flynn brought him for a freezing swim in the Irish Sea.

And he was also surprised at the pair serving up his first ever Irish breakfast with no bacon or sausages.

Michelin-star chef Torode is currently fronting a TV series about his culinary travels in Ireland and among his destinations was a visit to the millionaire vegan brothers’ café in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

While there, Torode is served up a breakfast which includes a wheatgrass shot, avocado on toast, granola porridge and a vegan Philly cheesesteak.

“Like many Australians my family’s origins lie in Ireland. I thought it high time to discover the food of this beautiful country. Ireland’s stunning landscapes boasts one of the greatest natural larders in the world, and its cooking has undergone a genuine renaissance,” Torode will tell viewers on his RTÉ show next Friday.

“The more food I eat in Ireland the better I feel. Not only is the food refined but it’s delicious.

“I’m heading south to Co Wicklow ... I’m here because it’s known as the garden of Ireland and it’s home to superb local produce and great places to eat.”

Torode explains how Co Wicklow has rolling hills and mountains and a beautiful coastline which includes the coastal town of Greystones.

“Its unsuspecting and it’s a foodie destination,” he beams. “So many people come here, in fact there are 27 different places to get a coffee, and one of those cafes has achieved a certain global fame.

“Since opening their little veg shop back in 2004, twin brothers Dave and Steve Flynn now also have cafes, a range of best selling products and cookbooks,” he says.

Chef John Torode with Happy Pear twins Dave and Steve Flynn

“But they’ve also built a global social media following of over half a million people with their passionate championing of an exclusively plant based diet.

“I have to confess, I’m not your natural vegan, but I thought I’d see what all the fuss is about — which is meeting them at dawn for a dip, and I don’t mean red pepper hummus.”

Dave tells Torode the brothers go for a swim every morning.

“This is our daily ritual; we’ll go for a swim every morning at sunrise,” he reveals.

“It’s a good community and as we say in Ireland, there’s good craic like as in good fun and cheer.”

Steve adds: “Even in winter. It’s all year round and I guess it’s an amazing way to wake up.”

Torode is initially excited at his morning swim. “The sun has just come out, and there are fishing boats out there, but there’s all these people on the beach and this happens every single morning. What a way to live,” he exclaims.

But he soon changes his mind after taking to the water.

“That’s cold, more like an electric shock than an espresso. It doesn’t seem to faze Dave or Steve though,” he admits.

“They look pretty good on their vegan diet, I have to say. At least I got a nice picture out of it. It sets us up for a nice hearty breakfast.”

John takes a sunrise dip in the Irish Sea

Over breakfast Dave gives John some wheatgrass shots, which they grow on a local farm they own.

“Incredibly, this is my first breakfast in Ireland without bacon and sausage, and I’ve wondered how the boys got the locals into their vegan nosh,” asks Torode.

Dave says the pair were initially coy about telling locals exactly what was in their produce.

“I think when we first started the vegetable shop and café here we never labelled it vegetarian or vegan, because we didn’t want to make it this binary thing, ‘I’m not a vegetarian, I’m not going in there’. It was just healthy food,” he recalls.

“It would say ‘chick pea curry’ on the menu and they’d go ‘I’ll have the chicken curry’ and you wouldn’t tell them. You’d give it and they’d eat it.

"They’d come back the next day and they’d have a ‘shepherdless pie’ and they think it’s shepherd’s pie, and after about a week they’d go ‘is it vegetarian?’ and you’d go ‘yeah’, and they’d say ‘actually it’s very nice’.

“Ultimately I think each one of us wants to feel good, we want to wake up in the morning feeling confident in our body and feeling energetic and I think food is such a massive contributor to this. It’s about whole foods, trying to eat whole fruit, beans, veg, wholegrains, nuts and seeds.”

“I wanted to see how they made one of those dishes that could seduce a die hard meat lover, so they agreed to teach me their technique for making a vegan steak sandwich,” John says.

John Torode’s Ireland is on RTÉ2 on Friday at 8.30pm.