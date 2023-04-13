Joe Wicks sparks controversy after sharing pic of baby hanging from pull-up bar

Fans were divided after the Body Coach posted the photo of his seven-month-old daughter Leni at a beach in California

Joe later shared this throwback pic as a response

Joe and baby Leni in the 'controversial' pic

Fitness guru Joe Wicks has been criticised after he shared a photo of his baby hanging from a pull-up bar.

Fans were divided after the Body Coach posted the photo of his seven-month-old daughter Leni at a beach in California.

Joe had taken time out for a stroll by the beach with his wife Rosie (32) and their three children, baby Leni, seven months, Indie (four) and Marley (three) as they spent family time at their second home in Santa Monica.

But the father-of-three caused quite a stir online with the picture of Leni hanging off a push-up bar at an outdoor gym, with some questioning whether it was "safe".

One follower wrote: "Is that safe for her shoulders and joints to hang onto bars supporting her own weight like that?"

Another added: "Please don’t do that to your baby, she would be frightened."

However, others insisted the picture of baby Leni was "amazing."

One replied: "That first picture of Leni is amazing!!! You need to recreate that every year!!!"

While another commented: "Oh my god, the comments about “is this safe” etc. Get a grip!"

The fitness influencer reacted to the negative comments by sharing a similar throwback snap on his Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Joe took an image of a framed photograph which saw him and his two eldest children hang from a push-up bar in a different location, with Indie and Marley smiling alongside their father.

In other pictures taken on their recent holiday Joe can be seen jogging along the promenade as Rosie pushed Leni in a buggy beside him.

And Marley is seen posing alongside a skateboard having had his first ever lesson.

Joe captioned his post simply: 'Back in Santa Monica,' along with the American flag and a red heart emoji.

Television personality Joe and his wife Rosie welcomed their third child in September last year which he captured with a heart-warming snap of the newborn.

Clearly over the moon, Joe had written: “It’s a girl! Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool.

“Thank you to Emily and Helen our wonderful midwives who were there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Lots of love, the Wicks family.”

Joe had previously announced Rosie had gone into labour as he shared a snap of a home birthing pool, declaring: “And we're off! Indie and Marley are asleep upstairs.

“Could be waking up with a new baby!”

Just a few hours earlier, Rosie had shared an image of her heavily pregnant tummy which she had earlier compared to a bowling ball.

Joe remarked: “Just amazes me that there is a human being growing in here.

“With a little brain, heart and lungs. The female body is just an incredible, magnificent creation isn't it.

“The ability to create new life. What is more beautiful and special than that.”

He also shared a sweet family snap of his wife and kids and wrote above it: “+1 coming soon!”