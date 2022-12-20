Jeremy Clarkson ‘horrified’ over hurt caused by article about Meghan Markle
The former Top Gear presenter, 62, said he would “be more careful in future”
Sunday World Video Team
Jeremy Clarkson has said he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' following backlash over comments he made in a newspaper column about how he 'hated' the Duchess of Sussex.
The former Top Gear presenter, 62, said he would “be more careful in future” after the piece, written in The Sun, attracted criticism from high-profile figures and his own daughter.
