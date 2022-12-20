Jeremy Clarkson ‘horrified’ over hurt caused by article about Meghan Markle

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, said he would “be more careful in future”

Jeremy Clarkson has said he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' following backlash over comments he made in a newspaper column about how he 'hated' the Duchess of Sussex.