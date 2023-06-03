Jamie Dornan gives the peace sign on set of The Tourist in Co Wicklow

Jamie filmed other scenes at nearby Djouce woods in Co Wicklow, where makeup was used to make him look bloodied.

JAMIE Dornan looks like he’s getting all handsy while filming in Co Wicklow the new series of The Tourist.

Hollywood hunk Jamie made a variety of handy numbers, including flexing his hands, praying with them and also put up two fingers in a victory sign.

Out pictured capture the 41-year-old northerner on set in Bray of the second series of the Australian themed drama.

In some of the scenes he’s pictured with Aussie actor Greg Larsen (Ethan), with Jamie – who was dressed in a green khaki jacket, orange t-shirt, grey jeans and brown suede shoes – sporting a coffee cup on occasion.

Earlier in the week Jamie filmed other scenes at nearby Djouce woods in Co Wicklow, where makeup was used to make him look bloodied.

The first season of series, which was screened in the UK and Ireland on BBC1, focused on Dornan's character Elliot after he gets stuck in the outback after a car tries to run him off the road.

He then wakes up in hospital and realises he has no memory.

Outback cop Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) becomes involved in his case and viewers soon realise Elliot has a murky past. While Helen initially tries to track him down the pair eventually fall for each other.

The growing romance followed Helen’s marriage deteriorating due to her abusive husband.

The new season follows the action to Dublin, a year after Elliott left the outback, as he comes face to face with his past.

Helen travels to Ireland with Dornan's troubled character, only to be dragged into the mystery of his past life.

Danielle was pictured on set in Co Wicklow in March.

Kin stars Francis Magee (Bren Kinsella) and Mark McKenna (Anthony Kinsella) also stat in the new series, while Conor MacNeill, Olwen Fouéré and Vikings actor, Diarmaid Murtagh, have also been cast in the second series.

Last June The Tourist, which was filmed in south Australia, won three awards at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

It won Best Series and Best Creation at the prestigious international event in Monaco, and also took home the Public Prize.

It became the BBC's most watched TV drama of last year, winning a massive 11.4million viewers.

Last month we reported how Francis Magee shot scenes in several parts of Dublin. His character was shot dead in the closing scenes of season two of Kin by his brother Frank.

The previous week Bren was involved in worrying scenes in which he seemed to be grooming his granddaughter for his own sexual pleasure.

Although born in Dublin, Magee was raised in the Isle of Man. He speaks with an English accent has starred in the likes of Game of Thrones and EastEnders.

Australian actress Danielle MacDonald is one of the principle actors in the series and she was seen shooting scenes for the new series in Bray, Co. Wicklow with renowned Irish thespian Olwen Fouere.

Danielle (31) was born and raised in Sydney, but now lives in Los Angeles with a bunch of flatmates and pets.

She previously starred in American Horror Story: Roanoke as well as Patti Cake$.

Jaime turned 41 last month and has three kids with his wife Amelia Warner, who was previously married for a short time to Dubliner Colin Farrell.

Former model Jamie, who hails from Holywood, Co. Down, is perhaps best known for shedding his clothes as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, and also for playing a serial killer in The Fall TV series.

He recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for playing Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s biopic Belfast.