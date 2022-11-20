Jacqueline Jossa’s 30th birthday party reportedly interrupted by husband’s ‘brawl’

Dan Osborne reportedly assaulted someone in a 3am fight at the 30th birthday party of his wife and 2019 I’m A Celebrity winner.

Reality star Dan Osborne reportedly assaulted someone at the birthday of his wife and I’m A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa.

The EastEnders actress was turning 30 surrounded by friends and family when the party seems to have taken a turn for the worst.

It is understood that her husband was arrested on suspicion of assault after breaking a fellow partygoers jaw.

The Sun reports a 3am brawl broke out that left Jacqueline in tears.

A source said the event “turned really nasty. Jac was crying because her dream birthday do turned sour.”

The actress had called it a “magical” night on Instagram in the hours before her husband reportedly lashed out at another guest.

Dan previously starred in The Only Way is Essex and married Jacqueline in 2017, two years before she took home the title of Queen of the Jungle.

A spokesperson for Dan told The Sun that the reality star is waiting to clear his name.

“What I can say is that Dan felt provoked during the incident and is confident that he will clear his name when the full details become clear,” they said.

The former EastEnders actress briefly moved out of her marital home in 2020 amid reports Osborne had been unfaithful.

She entered therapy to salvage their relationship.

"There was no big argument or bust-up and there were no other girls. Moving out was literally how I had to deal with it," she said.

"It was like when you wake up after a bad dream about someone - you need some space. That's what it was like with therapy.

"Some of the stuff I was dealing with wasn't even all about him. There were other things I needed to address.

"It really, really helped, especially in terms of communication, teaching us how to talk to one another better."

Jossa added: "Therapy is a good thing, whether for yourself or for a couple.

"I don't understand why it's frowned on. In America, they use therapy like they go to the dentist."