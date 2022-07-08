Jack Keating says he really enjoyed his Love Island experience and has ‘no regrets’

‘I went in there and was myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve’

Jack Keating has said he really enjoyed his Love island experience and has "no regrets" after leaving the villa.

Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly's son exited the show last night after failing to find romance.

"I went in there and was myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve and I have no regrets - I absolutely loved it," he said.

He added that leaving was "bittersweet" because his time went by so quickly.

"I met some great guys and it was nice getting to know the girls. It just went up a bit too fast. As we were getting into it, it wrapped up. But I had a really great time, a great couple of days so no complaints!"

The 23-year-old admitted he was "nervous as hell" before walking into Casa Amor.

"Just before I walked in I felt fine but as soon as we sat down and started chatting to everybody I was like ‘oh my days- I can’t believe I’m here.’"

He wasn't too surprised that he didn't end up going into the villa.

"I just went with the flow at that stage. I wouldn’t say it was a shock, I wasn’t 100% convinced I was going back to the villa but it was hard to tell."

He said Paige was the woman he was most attracted to on the show.

"She’s a gorgeous girl and getting to know her was amazing. She was one of the nicest girls I’ve ever chatted to. She was so easy to talk to and I felt like I could talk to her about anything.

"When I first got in there I started talking to Tasha and we shared a bed the first night - it was nice to get to know her but in the end I didn’t feel like there was a spark there."

He said the party on the second night was a “great craic”. The ‘Raunchy Race’ challenge was great craic as well,” he added.

As for who he thinks will win the show, he's rooting for Gemma and Luca.

"Gemma and Luca for sure. I feel like they are the most rock solid. I feel like they’re going to go a long way."

He said he would urge people who are interested in going on Love Island to give it a go.

"100%. I would tell them it’s pretty full on but you’re going to have the best time of your life! Amazing experience and I would definitely recommend it."