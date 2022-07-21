ITV to launch middle-aged ‘Love Island’ showing people with ‘normal bodies’

Showrunners want a more mature version of the hit dating series that features older people with “normal bodies” who will bring “intelligent conversation” to the villa.

A Love Island spin-off for singletons in their 40s and 50s is in the works.

According to The Sun, showrunners want a more mature version of the hit dating series that features older people with “normal bodies” who will bring “intelligent conversation” to the villa.

As with the current format, the men and women will live together but will be coupled up with their partners behind the scenes by their children.

Filming for the show, which has the working title ‘Your Mum, My Dad’, will reportedly start later this year and bosses hope for it to hit screens sometime in 2023.

A TV source told the publication: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.

“This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.

“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

The news comes after two Islanders were shockingly dumped from the show last night after the contestants enjoyed a day out at a beach club.

Laura Whitmore arrived at the scene and put an end to the fun as the surprise dumping saw Casa Amor arrivals Summer and Billy pack their bags.

Meanwhile, four new bombshells strutted into the villa during last night’s show.

Jamie Allen, Reece Ford, Lacey Edwards, and Nathalia Campos made quite the entrance and said that they were “ready to turn some heads”.

In tonight’s show, each bombshell will get to choose one person to take on a date, and tensions are likely to rise as the newbies step on the OG Islanders’ toes.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.