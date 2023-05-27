ITV says Phillip Schofield denied ‘rumours of a relationship’ with male colleague

The veteran TV presenter resigned from the broadcaster on Friday

ITV has said it investigated "rumours of a relationship" between Phillip Schofield and an ITV employee around three years ago but claim both parties "repeatedly denied" it.

The veteran TV presenter resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

A spokesperson for ITV said on Saturday that the broadcaster was "not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour" when it looked into the matter in 2020.

"ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated", the statement reads.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Phillip's statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."