ISPCA say treatment of calves is damaging Ireland’s reputation after RTÉ probe

The ISPCA has reacted with shock and anger to undercover footage of the abuse of vulnerable, young calves captured by RTÉ which was broadcast on Monday.

Footage from RTE Investigates showed the baby animals being punched and kicked- prohibited by law- as well as terrified calves being thrown onto lorries with other squealing cattle.

According to one farmer, the industry’s “dirty little secret” is that many mistreated cattle are bull calves, an unwanted by-product of the dairy boom, irrelevant to milk production and unsuitable to be reared for beef.

Some are exported for veal production. Others are culled. One facility said it disposes of “300 a day” and is “up the walls”.

Animal abuse

The ISPCA released a statement today welcoming an immediate investigation into the practices.

“We welcome the condemnation of this behaviour by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), and the commitment by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to launch an investigation into breaches of animal welfare regulations.

“It is essential that any investigation is robust and thorough, and it is clearly shown that such ill-treatment of animals will not be tolerated,” they said.

The group wants to see Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, ensure that all companies authorised to transport livestock are evaluated for compliance with regulations.

“Any transport company, as well as any individuals, found to be in breach of regulations should be penalised robustly,” the ISPCA said.

“We are calling for a complete reassessment of the dairy model in Ireland. The rapid and unsustainable expansion of the Irish dairy herd over recent years, combined with an emphasis on a compact calving pattern, has resulted in an increase in the industry’s waste product, i.e. male calves which are of no use to the industry, especially during certain months of the year.

Overcrowded transport conditions. Photo: RTÉ

“The resultant treatment of these animals, as shown in the programme, is beyond horrendous.

“In the first half of 2023, over 195,000 calves were exported from Ireland, up 20pc from the same time period in 2022 and up 47pc from the same time period in 2021.

“The ISPCA believes that the treatment of many Irish calves, both in Ireland and during transport abroad, is damaging to the reputation of the Irish dairy industry, and the reputation of the country generally.

“Based on the evidence in the RTE programme, a small open Island economy, such as Ireland, is far from being the exemplar that it should be,” the ISPCA concluded.