Irish singers become breakout stars thanks to Love Island

ONE of two young Irish singers who’ve become breakout stars on Love Island due to their music being played on the hit show admits he’d love to be on the show himself.

Louth man Matthew Nolan’s track ‘Don’t Cry Over Me’ was used when Jacques O’Neill told fellow housemates on Tuesday he was leaving the island after his relationship with Paige Thorne faltered.

“Ha ha I wish,” laughed Matthew when asked if he’d like to be on the show himself. The singer revealed his music has been used a number of times on the dating series.

“They’ve used my music three times now,” he told us. “Once last year and then two times this week.

“Reactions have been good. I’m in L.A. writing for some artists out here, so I have been missing Love Island.

“But the reaction’s been great.”

Matthew (23) hit the headlines last year when he and his band Since September won a TV competition to find an act to support Little Mix on their world tour.

Although born in Dublin, Matthew now lives in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Matthew paid tribute to both his parents, acknowledging that they have been very supportive.

“My mam has always been my biggest fan, and my dad used to drive me to gigs when I was underage playing in pubs,” Matthew says.

He is the only Irish member of Since September, which also includes Harry Holles (22), Jacob Fowler (20) and Patrick Ralphson (20).

The other Irish singer whose music was used during Wednesday’s pivotal moment of Jacques leaving Love Island was Cian Ducrot.

His track ‘All for You’ was used while Jacques was telling Paige the reason why he wanted to leave the show.

Cian was born in Douglas in Cork before his Irish/French family moved to Passage West in the county.

After focusing on music in school, Cian won a scholarship to study classical flute in London and following a trip to L.A. he decided he wanted to be a pop musician.

Cian, who now lives in London, says he has a French mother and an Irish stepfather. “I’m Irish – but I’m also French,” he confirmed.

The two singers are following in the footsteps of Dublin singer Dermot Kennedy, whose music is regularly used on the show.

Love Island has come under fire again from mental health observers, who claim producers used bad boy Adam Collard’s return to the show to stir up emotions, which resulted in delicate Jacques breaking down and exiting the villa when he became alarmed after seeing Adam chatting-up Paige.