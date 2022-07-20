Irish reality star Rob Mac tracks down woman ‘who made life hell’ tonight on MTV’s Catfish

“There was a crew of over 30 filming it in Ireland with me for four days and it will be shown in 180 countries”

A Limerick realty TV star will be seen tonight getting the help of MTV’s Catfish show to track down a woman who made his life hell for over the past two years.

Rob Mac (32) will be the focus of an hour long show on MTV tonight, which traces him from Limerick to tracking down the person in Dublin.

“Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry is one of the presenters of my episode, and he’s accompanied by one of the permanent presenters of Catfish UK, Oobah Butler,” Rob tells Sundayworld.com.

“There was a crew of over 30 filming it in Ireland with me for four days and it will be shown in 180 countries.”

Rob, who is an apprentice tattoo and piercing worker, explains the background to his involvement.

“I had been chatting to a woman for the past two and half years,” he reveals.

“This person has been pretty elusive, pretty hard to track down, we don’t whether they are the person behind the photos or whether it’s actually the real person that just isn’t meeting for whatever reason.”

Rob admits they did manage to track down the person.

“I’ve been told by MTV not to comment any further, you will just have to watch the show.” he stresses.

Rob, who has over 80 tattoos on his body, previously appeared on dating shows First Dates and Pulling With My Parents.

He admitted failing to score with 75 women on Tinder dates but claimed to have once found love with a ghost.

Rob's bid to find a steady girlfriend came after his revelation that he lost his virginity to a ghost at the age of 16.

"As a kid I was always susceptible to paranormal entities and I used to see a lot of ghosts growing up," he once recalled.

"They are white silhouettes, I've seen them walk through doors. I'd wake up and they'd be sitting at the end of my bed.

"I remember my mum was sick at one point and I walked in and there was a ghost rubbing her feet and looking at her really empathetically."

He added: "I had a romantic connection with a ghost called Molly while living there and she was just very nurturing," he maintains.

MTV's Catfish presenters

Lately he confirms he has been dating regular girls on and off.

“To be honest after this whole catfish experience, I have been kind of taking a break,” he confesses.

“With Covid, this connection I had with someone was going on for two-and-half years, pretty much from the start of Covid.

"For a long duration we couldn’t actually meet anyway.

“By the time restrictions had lifted, things had kind of got a bit funny.”

Former IT worker Rob also admits that rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s music helped “save my life” during lockdown as he was “in the darkest places of my life, and without his album ‘Tickets to my downfall’, I don’t know if I’d still be here, I owe him so much”.

“There has been a lot of soul searching going on for the last couple of years and now I am on the path doing what I want in my life,” he notes. “There are a couple of TV offers I have put a pause on to.”