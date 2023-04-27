Irish mum gets dream garden inspired by Love Island on RTE show

“She said she was crazy about Love Island and where it was set, so I kind of altered a hell of a lot of things just to suit that.”

A MOTHER who’s obsessed with Love Island got the garden of her dreams in a TV show as a designer concocted an oasis in her back lawn inspired by the romantic series.

The concept behind this year’s Super Garden on RTE is that there is one location for this year’s Super Garden, at Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

A brand-new development called Lagore Lawn which has been built by Meath Co Council for social housing. Where 5 lucky households will have their gardens transformed by our designers.

Five Garden Designers who have never had a garden at Ireland’s premier garden show Bord Bia Bloom, compete to design and create a garden. The winner of Super Garden gets to recreate their garden at Bord Bia Bloom, where it will represent the sponsors Woodie’s DIY and Dulux Exteriors.

Each designer is given three weeks and a budget of €15,000 to design and create their gardens. Which includes €5,000 from Board Bia for Irish grown plants. They are each given similar sized blank canvas to create their designs. The three Super Garden judges - Gary Graham for Bord Bia Bloom, Brian Burke for Woodies and Monica Alvarez for Dulux Exteriors then select the winner.

Taking part in this year’s competition are Beth Newman Maguire a sculptor from Co Meath

Trevor Kinsella a landscaper from Dublin, Carmel Ann Daly a Consultant Radiologist (on a career break) from Co Waterford, Colm Carty a Quantity Surveyor from Co Down and Cian Mc Avinney a civil engineer from Co Meath.

Olivia Power and her son Cian were chosen as one of the five lucky houses who’d have a new garden built from scratch. Helping the mum and son was Cian McAvinney.

“I had to design it and build it as well,” Cian tells the Sunday World. “It’s a contemporary modern designs with straight edges.”

Olivia wanted a Love Island feel to it.

“It wasn’t my choice,” laughs Cian. “She said she was crazy about Love Island and where it was set, so I kind of altered a hell of a lot of things just to suit that.

“There’s a square seated area and at the back of that the whole way around there’s a coloured water feature going around, like a flowing river and there’s a pond as well, and a fountain.”

Olivia and her son helped Cian build the Garden.

“When she saw the end result it brought tears to her eyes,” he smiles. “I still keep in touch with her. She got stuck in helping me build it, there wasn’t a brother to her. It was nice having her Cian helping out me being Cian too.”

Cian adds he started in the construction industry and then started his own company involved in hard landscaping, but for the TV show he did soft landscaping for the first time.

He admits he know who has won the competition, but stresses his lips are sealed.