Irish Love Island star Dami Hope branded a ‘villain’ as Casa Amor kiss shocks viewers

The girls have been whisked away to the infamous pad to meet six new guys leaving the OG boys to mingle with six new ladies at the villa – and it’s safe to say things are getting heated.

Irish Love Island contestant Dami Hope has been slammed as a “red flag” after sharing a kiss with a new bombshell while the girls are away at Casa Amor.

Viewers were left unimpressed after Monday night’s episode, which saw Dami crack on with Summer just days after coupling up with Indiyah.

During last night’s show, the 26-year-old snuck up to the terrace with Summer where he laid it on factor 50 and said: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

The pair then locked lips, putting a strain on his relationship with Indiyah.

Later, Dami began to feel some remorse after Luca encouraged him to sleep in a bed with Summer, warning: “Stop egging other people on man. What’s wrong with you? Just be real for once.”

Defending himself, Luca responded: “What cos you f***ed up tonight and you’re regretting it?”

And Dami said: “I just told you how I feel about Indiyah, but at the end of the day you’re trying to tell me I’ve done something wrong. I don’t feel like I’ve done anything wrong.”

While it seems like Dami may have regretted his kiss with Summer, furious fans of the show have turned their backs on the microbiologist for betraying Indiyah, especially after he gave her his ring as she took off for Casa Amor.

One person tweeted: “I’m sorry but Dami has done WRONG … He was even trying to gaslight himself saying I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong.”

Another said: “Dami went from becoming my fav to becoming my least fav within a week. Dami really is a d***head.”

Others aired out their concerns ahead of the notorious Casa Amor recoupling, which will see contestants choose to stick with their original partner or couple up with a new contestant.

One fan wrote: “I hope Dami couples up with someone else, because Indiyah deserves better. Why is this man so impressionable and overly excited? He even called Luca boring for being closed off, he is a RED FLAG. My girl deserves better.”

Another added: “Bro even if Dami doesn’t recouple up with Summer and goes back to Indiyah, he’s already been too disrespectful. All the comments he’s made are so unnecessary.”

After last night’s show, Dami's friends and family defended the Wexford native by claiming that producers had “painted him as the villain.”

“The trailer really did nothing but paint him as the villain, while the episode showed that was not the case,” they said.

“Dami is just being himself with no filter. Acting the same way he would inside and outside the villa.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.