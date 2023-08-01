Irish Love Island star and ex Shelbourne footballer reunite at party

The Dubliner and Welsh footballer had a rocky relationship during their time on the show

The Dubliner and Welsh footballer had a rocky relationship during their time on the show, with things turning sour after Catherine returned from Casa Amor with another man in tow – leaving Scott single and vulnerable.

Catherine was slammed for recoupling with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, and the pair were dumped from the villa shortly afterwards by public vote.

But just days after exiting Love Island, Catherine and Elom are said to have gone their separate ways, with insiders claiming their romance was “over before it even really started”.

“The pair struggled to make it work in the real world and barely saw each other since the show ended,” a source told The Sun.

“They kept up a bit of a pretence, while they did the podcast circuit, but everyone knew it was over before it even really started.

“Catherine's sister made no secret about her feelings towards Elom so it's no surprise she cooled things off straight away”.

Fans have since been calling for her to rekindle her romance with Scott, who was booted from the villa last week with Abi Moores.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, Catherine sparked dating rumours as she shared a selfie of her and Scott at a party hosted by ITV for the Love Island final.

It comes just days after Scott denied that he and Catherine had rekindled their romance.

Appearing on Love Island: Aftersun, the former Shelbourne FC goalkeeper told host Maya Jama: “At the moment, we get on as friends really well and there’s nothing different to that at the moment. I don’t know about a date just yet.

“I was sort of over that situation in the villa. You can never say never with it, but for me, at the moment I'm sort of done with it”.

Prior to Scott’s Aftersun interview, a friend of Catherine’s told The UK Sun that the Irish beauty was interested in reuniting with her former beau.

“She realises she made a big mistake cutting things off too soon, but she’d love another chance to explore if there is something genuinely there in the outside world.”

The pal added that Catherine was waiting for the Aftersun episode to air before making her move.

“She isn’t sure how he really feels and she is worried he may completely shut down any chance of seeing her again on live TV, so she is protecting herself by taking a wait-and-see approach.

“If he badmouths her, or goes on any podcasts in the coming days and slates their relationship, then she’ll have her answer.

“She hopes, however, that he will be open to giving things a go and taking it slowly.”