Irish director of ‘Wagatha Christie’ drama says she’d love to know if Rooneys and Vardys will watch
Wags at war: New drama relives the infamous case
THE Irish director of a drama series about the infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ case says she’d love to know if the Rooneys and Vardys will watch her programme.
“What a Gogglebox that would be — the four of them watching it, that would be some television,” laughs Cork woman Oonagh Kearney.
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, is a depiction of the British High Court libel battle between Rebecca Vardy and Coleen Rooney which Vardy ultimately lost, at a cost of millions of pounds.
BAFTA-winning actress Chanel Cresswell takes on the role of Coleen Rooney with Natalia Tena playing opposite her as fellow WAG, Rebekah Vardy.
Lauded for his talent for playing real- life figures, actor Michael Sheen plays Rooney’s high profile barrister David Sherborne, while Simon Coury will play Rebekah’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson, who has famously represented a ‘who’s who’ of clients including King Charles III.
Dubbed the #WagathaChristie case when it first unfolded on social media in 2019, the audacious case about privacy made headlines around the world.
The two-part film recreates the high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed.
Oonagh teamed up with fellow Cork woman Julie Ryan, who is producer, for the project, which was filmed in Hungary.
“We are trying to create something that looks and feels like the Royal Courts of Justice and I know there was a courtroom that Julie had shot in before in Dublin, but it wasn’t available. We didn’t have a lot of time on our side,” Oonagh says.
“The momentum with this was to get the drama out early because there was a lot of interest in it.
“There is something kind of wild about the gap between the traditions and decorum and austerity of that location, and that history, against the nature of the What’s App exchanges, the kind of salacious things that were said.”
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama is on Channel 4 Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.
