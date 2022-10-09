Irish Chaser Darragh Ennis admits his celebrity status takes has changed his life

Irish Chaser Darragh Ennis admits he struggles to comprehend his life as a TV celebrity

Darragh Ennis from Virgin Media TelevisIon's The Chase Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Irish Chaser Darragh Ennis admits he struggles to comprehend his life as a TV celebrity — as he still sees himself as a scientist. The Dubliner has become a familiar face across Ireland and the UK after he joined Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan alongside host Bradley Walsh on cult quiz show The Chase.

Yet the 41-year-old tells Magazine+ that his TV job is very much a sideline business for him, as he continues his full-time job as an entomologist and neuroscientist at Oxford University.

“I get an awful lot of people talking to me and looking for photos now — that was very jarring after coming out of lockdown,” begins Darragh at a Virgin Media event.

“My start on The Chase came during the Covid-19 lockdown, and no one knew me before that. Then suddenly I was getting mobbed by people asking for photos, which was difficult to get my head around.

“It really hit home when I went on a stag party in Spain with my mates from home and my pals thought it was hilarious that I was getting so much attention.

“They were constantly asking me for selfies to pretend they were star-struck. The people I was away with would never allow me to take myself too seriously.

“I’ve known these friends for 40 years. We went to school together and they will never let my feet leave the ground, which is a good thing.

“In general, my day-to-day life hasn’t changed at all. I will still be going into the lab tomorrow to do experiments. People don’t get this, but The Chase is my side job. My main job is as a scientist and it has been for 15 years.”

Darragh adopted the nickname ‘Ennis the Menace’ in his role as a Chaser, after making the leap from being a contestant in 2017 to sitting in the hot seat three years later.

“I know how the contestants feel as I’ve been in their shoes — and it’s certainly easier being on my side now,” he adds.

“It’s easier to play this game sitting on your sofa. When you think three or four million people are watching you, the pressure moves to a completely different level.

“Luckily for me, I’ve never been someone who suffers too much from pressure and that helped me as a contestant and now as a Chaser. The great news for me is I get paid even if the contestant beats me. If I win, they go home with nothing!”

Darragh admits he was something of a latecomer to the quizzing world, with his rise to stardom encouraging him to embrace the challenge of mixing in with some of the biggest brains on The Chase.

“I wasn’t a hardcore quizzer until I went on the show,” he says. “Then they offered me a chance to be (a Chaser) on the show and I started to get into it.

“I’m fortunate in some ways as I’m the only person who has been on both sides of this show — as a contestant and now a Chaser — I totally empathise with how the people trying to beat us feel.

“On regular shows, it’s bad enough, but I feel terrible when I win on celebrity shows and charities are going to be denied the money. I would be a fraud if I didn’t try, so I have to do my best. I have a moment where I feel great for winning, then the realisation I’ve taken money off a charity kicks in.”